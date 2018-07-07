 

Brisbane-based Kiwi pastor has visa cancelled and will be sent back to NZ after allegedly confronting Muslims at two mosques

1 NEWS

A Kiwi Baptist church pastor based in Brisbane had his visa cancelled and will be sent back to New Zealand after he allegedly confronted Muslims at two mosques this week.

Pastor Logan Robertson has been charged with public nuisance offences after confronting Muslims at two Brisbane mosques.

Source: Facebook / Pastor Logan Robertson

Logan Robertson, 31, has been charged with two public nuisance offences and one count of entering premises with intent and trespass following the incident, the Brisbane Times reports.

It's alleged four men disrupted proceedings inside the Kuraby Mosque on Wednesday, and the Darra Mosque on Thursday.

Officers seized cameras and phones from the men after they were pulled over near the Darra Mosque on Thursday.

The Islamic Council of Queensland said the men had claimed they were part of the media. 

On Friday night, Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton reviewed the case before making the decision to cancel Pastor Robertson's visa.

"My message is clear - if people come to this country, they need to abide by the conditions of their visas," Mr Dutton told reporters today.

"We have a wonderful tradition in our country of freedom of speech, but we're not going to tolerate people going to a place of worship and harassing others."

Pastor Robertson was counselled by immigration authorities after moving to Australia due to his prior history of extremist rhetoric, Mr Dutton said.

He and two other men, both Australian citizens, have posted bail and will reappear in the Holland Park Magistrates Court later this month.

A fourth man, who has been assisting police with their inquiries, will not be charged at this stage.

