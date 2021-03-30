Brisbane and Gold Coast Covid-19 lockdown extended

Queensland has recorded 13 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 and extended its lockdown until Sunday.

A view of Brisbane's central city. Source: istock.com

Southeast Queensland has been in lockdown since Saturday but that will be extended until Sunday as health authorities battle to contain an outbreak of the virulent Delta strain that has grown to 31 cases.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles says the new cases are all linked to the existing cluster in west Brisbane after 21,806 tests overnight.

However, he said the rising number of cases means the lockdown will need to be extended until 4pm on Sunday.

"That will make it an eight-day lockdown," Miles told reporters.

"And we desperately hope that that will be sufficient for our contact tracers to get into home quarantine absolutely anyone who could have been exposed to the Delta strain.

"But for it to work for us to come out of this at the weekend, we need absolutely everyone in those LGAs to stay at home if they possibly can."

The lockdown is in place in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Moreton Bay, Noosa, Redland, Scenic Rim, Somerset and the Sunshine Coast.

People are only allowed to leave their homes for essential shopping, healthcare, essential work that cannot be done from home, care-giving, exercise within 10km of home or getting a Covid-19 test or vaccine.

Miles said it was "absolutely critical" that people only left their homes for those reasons.

Schools are also closed for all students, except those who are children of essential workers.

Covid-19 exposure sites have been listed in Bellbowrie, Chapel Hill, Jindalee, Indooroopilly, Ipswich, Kenmore, Moggill, Mount Gravatt, Oxley, Pullenvale, South Brisbane, Spring Hill, St Lucia, Sunnybank, Taringa, Toowong and Yeerongpilly and Wilston.

One case also flew to Rockhampton and worked at Rookweir while infectious last week.

Treasurer Cameron Dick has also announced $260 million (NZD$273.9 million) in financial support for small and medium businesses hit by the public health orders.