The brilliant moment a Coldplay fan crowd surfs in his wheelchair during impromptu performance

Irish fan Rob was hoisted onto the stage during the band's concert in Dublin.
Source: YouTube/Coldplay

00:10
1
State Highway 1 is closed at Ngauranga, throwing travel plans for thousands into chaos.

Raw video: Rocks and debris come thundering down Wellington hill, blocking major route into city


00:35
2
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

'He's finding it really hard' - threats lead to boy racer losing his job after Auckland truck driver attacked by mob

02:52
3
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Video: Snow hits South Island ski fields with dusting also expected on North Island's Desert Rd tomorrow

00:42
4
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


5
The Labour leader says 100 houses will replace abandoned state houses at Jebson Place.

New Labour policy promises an extra $48 per week for low and middle income families


02:21
The fund is an interest free loan for councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.

Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga the big winners as Government announces $1 billion housing fund

The fund is an interest free loan to councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.


02:54
The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".

Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'

Labour leader suggests his 5 per cent preferred PM rating doesn't reflect a public desire for change.

06:05
Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

06:47
Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.



 
