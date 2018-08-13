 

Bride wades through monsoon floods in Philippines church wedding

Associated Press
World
Natural Disasters

The bride and her parents walked down the aisle to the barefoot groom waiting at the altar. Source: Associated Press
World
Natural Disasters
Māori Niuean man who claims he was given 'black guy repellent' sues Queensland employer

World
Health
Social Issues
Maori Issues
Australia

A Māori Niuean man claims he was handed 'Black Guy Repllent' [sic] at a Queensland tour company he worked for in an act of racial discrimination against him due to his skin colour.

McDuff Tupetagi claims last year's incident was one of many while working at the Rainbow Beach Adventure Company in Queensland, the Brisbane Times reports.

Mr Tupetagi claimed he was later forced to take sick leave for mental distress after feeling "like an unwanted creature or pet" while working for the company.

In 2016, he twice asked for a sunshade. In the second instance, his boss' manager, "Byron", denied his request, saying to Mr Tupetagi to the effect of "because you're black", the statement of facts lodged this week reads.

"By Byron's words, Byron imputed to the complainant that he was less or not susceptible to sunburn and skin damage from the sun because of his skin colour."

Then in November 2017, colleageus told Mr Tupetagi there was a "a present" was left for him in his car. It consisted of an empty bottle of sunscreen covered in yellow tape labelled "Black Guy Repllent" [sic] and "Caution! Only use on blacks".

The incident was reported and the alleged perpetrator told Mr Tupetagi he was sent to his home to apologise. 

Mr Tupetagi is now suing the company and two of its employees for discrimination, telling the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission he was often jokingly referred to as "the black fella".

Mr Tupetagi has since been diagnosed with severe depression and agoraphobia.

In a statement, Website Travel Group, which owns the tour company, said they "value all our employees" and that they are "supporting the proceedings".

The case is expected to appear before the courts in the next few weeks.


Source: istock.com
World
Health
Social Issues
Maori Issues
Australia
Samoan nurse charged with manslaughter over baby vaccine deaths

World
Pacific Islands
Health
Crime and Justice

Police in Samoa have filed a manslaughter charge against a nurse over the death of two babies last month after they received the MMR vaccine.

The nurse has already been charged with conspiracy to defeat the course of justice and negligence.

RNZ Pacific understands police filed the manslaughter charge last Friday against the nurse who is still in custody.

The nurse will appear in the district court tomorrow but it's likely the matter will be referred to the Supreme Court.

Association offers help to jailed nurse

The head of the Samoa Nurses' Association said she would visit the nurse who faces the charges.

The association's president, Sonialofi Papalii, said it was a really difficult time as the investigations were still ongoing and so much was still unknown.

"We have to seek legal support for her, and support the girl as well," Ms Papalii said.

"[We need] to reassure her psychologically of what has happened, to be patient with what's going on.

"Hopefully God will assist her in all her pain," she said.

Ms Papalii said many nurses had been upset by the situation and the association was trying to reassure them and encouraged them to keep up their work and maintain standards.

Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Pacific Islands
Health
Crime and Justice