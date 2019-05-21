TODAY |

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage splattered in milkshake at campaign event

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe

Pro-Brexit British politician Nigel Farage was hit with a milkshake while campaigning in the European Parliament election today — the latest in a spate of attacks on politicians with the sticky beverages.

Farage was left with milkshake dripping down his lapels during a walkabout in Newcastle, northeast England. Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Paul Crowther, who was detained in handcuffs at the scene, said he threw the banana-and-salted caramel Five Guys shake to protest Farage's "bile and racism."

He said he had been looking forward to the milkshake, "but I think it went on a better purpose."

Farage blamed the attack on those who wanted to remain in the EU. He tweeted that "Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible."

Farage's Brexit Party is leading opinion polls in the contest for 73 U.K. seats in the 751-seat European Parliament.

Milkshakes have become an unlikely political weapon in Britain. Other right-wing candidates including far-right activist Tommy Robinson have also been pelted with milkshakes during the election campaign.

Last week a McDonald's in Edinburgh, Scotland said it had been told by police not to sell milkshakes during a Brexit Party rally.

In response, Burger King tweeted: "Dear people of Scotland. We're selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The UK politician was hit with the drink during a walkabout in Newcastle, England. Source: The Guardian.
    More From
    World
    UK and Europe
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Surge in NZ immigration website searches after Liberal coalition's Australia election win
    2
    All Black Richie Mo'unga during the training session at Trafalgar Park ahead of the Rugby Championship test match against Argentina. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Tuesday 4 September 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz
    Crusaders player Richie Mo'unga accused of inappropriate touching, spitting beer at woman
    3
    In an embarrassing flip-flop, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been forced to ditch the controversial capital gains tax.
    Winston Peters, Jacinda Ardern send mixed messages over KiwiSaver changes
    4
    The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
    Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
    5
    Scott Robertson said “the boys really refute the allegations” on arrival back in New Zealand from South Africa.
    Crusaders coach standing by players accused of making homophobic slurs in Cape Town, describes incident as 'selfie gone wrong'
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    Geri Horner has told Spice Girls critics that everyone is excited for their reunion tour.

    Geri Horner slams Spice Girls critics and insists all is well

    China's pig disease outbreak pushes up global pork prices
    00:07
    Police CCTV vision recorded the dramatic meteor shower.

    Watch: Meteor lights up Northern Territory sky
    00:24
    A bill signed on Thursday will make performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.

    Hundreds protest Alabama abortion ban - 'My body, my choice!'