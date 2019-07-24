Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage doubtful Boris Johnson can deliver on promises

The leader of Britain's Brexit Party today wished Boris Johnson well as the UK's next prime minister but said he doubted he would be able to deliver on his Brexit promises.
"When he says we're going to leave on the 31st of October, I hope he's right but I just don't see how," Nigel Farage told British broadcaster Sky News.
Johnson easily defeated Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to win the Conservative Party leadership contest and is set to succeed Theresa May as prime minister.
He has pledged to take Britain out of the European Union by October 31, with or without a deal.
"I just don't think that in the next 100 days he is going to be able to deliver Brexit, unless he is very, very brave and goes to the country with an early general election," Farage added.