Brexit to feature limits on immigration, will not seek access to EU single market

British Prime Minister Theresa May made a speech today shining some light on the conditions of Britain's eventual exit from the European Union.

Source: 1 NEWS

Britain's Parliament will be able to vote on the final divorce deal reached between the UK and European Union.

May confirmed that her government will put the final agreement to a vote in both houses of Parliament before it comes into force.

However, she did not address what would happen should there be a vote against the agreement.

May has said she will trigger the formal process to leave the trade bloc by the end of March.

The Supreme Court is expected later this month to rule on whether Parliament must have a say in the matter.

Britain will have two years to negotiate a deal after that.

May says Britain will ensure control of immigration from Europe as it exits the EU — though she pledged to guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the UK as soon as possible.

May said that while Britain remains an open and tolerant country and wants to continue attracting the best talent, immigration has put pressure on public services like schools and health care.

She said Brexit must mean controlling the number of Europeans arriving from Britain.

She vowed to guarantee the rights of Europeans already living and working in Britain — as well as those of Britons living in Europe.

But she didn't provide details on either of those points.

Questioned on what Britain's future immigration policy would look like, May said details had yet to be worked out.

She also said Britain will leave the EU's single market — but will "seek greatest possible access to it" — as it exits the trade bloc.

May says her plans for Brexit cannot allow the UK to remain in the single market of the bloc because that would mean "not leaving the EU at all".

May said she wanted Britain to be part of a customs union agreement with the other EU states, and remove as many trade barriers as possible.