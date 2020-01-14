TODAY |

Breathtaking footage shows lightning cracking around erupting volcano in Philippines

Source:  Associated Press

A lightning storm was seen in Tagaytay late as the Taal volcano in the Philippines suddenly rumbled back to life. 

Mobile phone footage obtained by the Associated Press showed the moment lighting ran through the clouds.

Thousands poised to evacuate amid fears Philippines volcanic eruption will get bigger

The volcanology institute raised the danger level around Taal three notches to level four, indicating "a hazardous eruption may happen within hours or days," said Renato Solidum, who heads the volcanology institute. 

Level five, the highest, means a hazardous eruption is underway and could affect a larger area.


