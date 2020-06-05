Breakthrough technology on trial in South Korea tracks down people infected with Covid-19 in an hour

Breakthrough technology that can track down people infected with Covid-19 in just one hour is being trialled in South Korea.

The country has had one of the most successful pandemic responses in the world, reporting just 300 deaths, the BBC reports.

It comes after hundreds of contact tracers were mobilised at the peak of the outbreak, with special laws to prevent the spread of infectious diseases allowing them to record private details.

The tracers then seek out CCTV footage, as well as phone and bank records, to ensure they have the most up to date and accurate information. The details are then sent out as emergency messages across the country.

While it once took days to track down Covid-19 carriers, gaining access to further data has allowed the tracers to find them in less than an hour.