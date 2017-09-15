Brazil's president charged, but says the allegations are 'filled with absurdities'

Brazilian President Michel Temer was charged with obstruction of justice and leading a criminal organisation on Thursday (local time), another blow to the embattled leader and the stability of Latin America's largest nation.

Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during a ceremony at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. Source: Associated Press

In widely expected filings to the country's top court, Attorney General Rodrigo Janot accused Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party of receiving nearly US$190 million in bribes in a scheme to trade in political favors and influence.

"Temer gave the needed stability and security to the criminal apparatus, appearing at the same time as the leader and foundation of the organisation," Janot said in the indictment.

He also accused Temer of instigating the payment of hush money to jailed former Speaker Eduardo Cunha and to a political operator — both of whom he allegedly feared could give damning evidence on him.

As a sitting president, Temer will only be put on trial if two-thirds of Brazil's lower house votes to suspend him from office.

In a written statement, Temer called the indictment "filled with absurdities."

"The Attorney General continues his irresponsible march to cover up his own failings," the note said.

His party also rejected the accusations.

The charges are the latest bombshell in Brazil's sprawling corruption investigation, which began as a probe into money laundering and ended up uncovering systemic graft in Brazil's halls of power.

Janot alleged Wednesday that Brazil's government was essentially run like a cartel for years — beginning during the administration of Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva — as money was doled out in exchange for votes or plush political appointments.

This is the second time Temer has been charged this year, but in August lawmakers refused to allow the previous bribery charge to move forward.

And Temer could still face yet more charges: The Supreme Court has authorized prosecutors to investigate whether he accepted bribes in exchange for political favors to a company that operates at the port of Santos.