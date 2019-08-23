Brazil's president appears to change tune towards preserving Amazon rainforest at climate summit

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has shifted his tone on preservation of the Amazon rainforest at the US-led climate summit, exhibiting willingness to step up commitment even as many critics continue doubting his credibility.
Bolsonaro said today he agrees with US President Joe Biden's “call for the establishment of ambitious commitments.” Brazil's leader says he is “determined that our climate neutrality will be reached by 2050.”
Bolsonaro also said he would double the amount of money for environmental authorities’ oversight. It's unclear how that reconciles with immediate spending, as the 2021 budget outlook for the environment ministry is the lowest for any year this century.
The speech shows Bolsonaro’s administration realises it needs to at least start talking the talk in the face of international and domestic pressure.
Dan Wilkinson runs Human Rights Watch’s environmental program and says this is “a different tone from the Bolsonaro who was in complete denial two years ago.” Wilkinson says it's “going to be hard for anyone to take it seriously.”
Bolsonaro says Brazil requires outside funds to curb deforestation of the world’s largest tropical rainforest.
Last week a group of 15 US senators penned a letter to Biden complaining of Bolsonaro’s woeful environmental track record and urging the US to condition any support for Amazon preservation on significant progress reducing deforestation.