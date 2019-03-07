TODAY |

Brazil's Bolsonaro tweets obscene video, takes aim at Carnival

Associated Press
Topics
World

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has aroused outrage by sharing a video on Twitter that shows one man urinating on the head of another man.

Bolsonaro made the post last night criticising Carnival.

Many conservatives detest Brazil's Carnival celebrations, seeing them as heathen. And the far-right president himself was one of the main targets of revelers' mockery this week's Carnival, a time when samba schools and organizers of thousands of street parties traditionally take politicians to task.

Bolsonaro's post included video of a Sao Paulo street party in which a man wearing a jockstrap touches himself sexually, then lowers his head while another man urinates on him.

Bolsonaro wrote, "I feel uncomfortable showing it, but we have to expose the truth for the population to know and always make its priorities."

"This is what many street parties in Brazil's Carnival have become. Comment and draw your conclusions," he added.

The tweet quickly garnered tens of thousands of comments, many sharply critical of the post.

"You need medical help urgently," tweeted journalist Fabio Pannunzio, who said his 6-year-old granddaughter and other children saw the post.

Others jumped in to defend Bolsonaro, arguing that children shouldn't be allowed on Twitter anyway and that the president was just showing how debased Carnival celebrations had become.

Some users said they were reporting the Brazilian president's post for allegedly violating Twitter's rules, but the post remained in Bolsonaro's timeline this afternoon.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment today.

The tweets underscored one of the tactics that helped get Bolsonaro elected: stoking cultural wars.

As a congressman for 28 years, Bolsonaro frequently made disparaging comments about gays, women, indigenous groups and blacks.

While such comments always draw sharp criticism, they also garner Bolsonaro attention and feed the leader's narrative as being somebody unencumbered by questions of political correctness.

Brazil's Carnival is famed for an anything-goes atmosphere, and Sao Paulo alone had more than 500 street parties, called "blocos," during Carnival. Many such parties nationwide involve heavy drinking, dancing and people in scant clothing.

Today Bolsonaro posted another tweet that seemed to taunt his critics: "What is a golden shower?" he wrote.

Giant doll depicting Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro, front, and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, are paraded during carnival celebrations in Olinda, Pernambuco state, Brazil, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Diego Herculano)
Giant doll depicting Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro, front, and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, are paraded during carnival celebrations in Olinda, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Source: Associated Press
