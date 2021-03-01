Brazilian variant of Covid-19 discovered in UK for first time

The Brazilian strain of Covid-19 has been discovered in the UK for the first time, with six cases detected across England and Scotland.
Five of those infected have been linked to travel from Brazil.
However, the sixth case is proving a mystery as the person failed to register their details correctly with health officials when being tested.
It's feared the Brazilian variant may be more contagious than the original and less likely to respond to vaccines.
The UK recorded just over 6000 cases of Covid-19 today with 144 deaths.