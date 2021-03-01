TODAY |

Brazilian variant of Covid-19 discovered in UK for first time

Source:  1 NEWS

The Brazilian strain of Covid-19 has been discovered in the UK for the first time, with six cases detected across England and Scotland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There have been six cases detected across England and Scotland. Source: 1 NEWS

Five of those infected have been linked to travel from Brazil.

However, the sixth case is proving a mystery as the person failed to register their details correctly with health officials when being tested.

It's feared the Brazilian variant may be more contagious than the original and less likely to respond to vaccines. 

The UK recorded just over 6000 cases of Covid-19 today with 144 deaths.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
South Auckland man infected with Covid-19 after family member's secret lockdown contact with another infected family
2
After initial scare, passenger with 'flu-like symptoms’ on domestic flight tests negative for Covid-19
3
Covid-19: Auckland's MIT asks for kindness to infected student after cyberbullying
4
Prince Harry tells Oprah split from royal life was 'unbelievably tough' for him and Meghan
5
Families at centre of Covid-19 lockdown breaches feeling 'entire weight of nation' as consequence — Ardern
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Quick guide to Auckland's Covid-19 cluster: Who's who in Cases A to O
01:08

‘Provisions exist’ to prosecute Covid-19 rule-breakers, but it's not up to politicians — Ardern

After initial scare, passenger with 'flu-like symptoms’ on domestic flight tests negative for Covid-19

Bloomfield details how two families breached lockdown, leading to latest community cases