Brazilian President Bolsonaro taken to hospital after fall

Source:  Associated Press

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalised this evening after a fall in the presidential residence, his office said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Source: Associated Press

Bolsonaro was taken to the armed forces' hospital in the capital of Brasilia and underwent examinations of his skull that showed no problems, said a statement from the presidency's communications office.

The president would remain under observation for six to 12 hours, it said.

The statement gave no other details on the incident, but Brazilian media reported that Bolsonaro slipped in the bathroom and banged his head.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro reportedly told advisers that he felt extreme tiredness and asked for his agenda to be reduced through the end of the year.

