Brazilian man arrested after attempting to sit driver's test as mother

After his mother failed her driving test three times, Heitor Schiave decided to take it upon himself.

Military police Source: Supplied

Dawning a floral shirt, make-up, a wig and even painted nails, he nevertheless ended up raising suspicions as authorities noticed the person in the driver's seat didn't look like the woman on her driver's licence, according to the BBC.

"He tried to be as natural as possible, he wore lots of make-up with his nails nicely done and wore women's jewellery," said driving instructor Aline Mendonça.

With his plan foiled, Schiave was arrested and charged with fraud and misuse of identity.

"He's already confessed. He confessed that he wasn't the woman in question but the son, her son who was trying to pass as his mum so that she would be able to pass this practical driving test," the instructor added.