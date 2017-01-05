Brazilian football team Chapecoense to play first game since tragic plane crash

Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense, which lost most of its team in an air crash in November, will make its return later this month for a friendly match against defending league champion Palmeiras.

Chapecoense soccer fans gather for a tribute to the soccer players who died in an airplane crash Source: Associated Press

The match will be held on January 21 in Chapecoense's 20,000-seat Arena Conda in Chapeco, a city of 200,000 about 1287m south of Rio de Janeiro.

Chapecoense coach Vagner Mancini is still signing players to replace the 19 that died on a Colombian hillside on November 28.