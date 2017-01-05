Brazilian football team Chapecoense to play first game since tragic plane crash

Source:Associated Press
Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense, which lost most of its team in an air crash in November, will make its return later this month for a friendly match against defending league champion Palmeiras.
The match will be held on January 21 in Chapecoense's 20,000-seat Arena Conda in Chapeco, a city of 200,000 about 1287m south of Rio de Janeiro.
Chapecoense coach Vagner Mancini is still signing players to replace the 19 that died on a Colombian hillside on November 28.
Chape, as the team is known, will play its first official match on January 26 against local rival Joinville.
