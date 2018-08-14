 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Brazilian butt lift deaths spark warning from Australasian plastic surgeons society

ABC Australia
Topics
World
Health
Australia

It's fast becoming a popular procedure but there's a warning from some plastic surgeons about the so-called 'Brazilian butt lift'.

The new operation has a dramatically higher death rate than any other cosmetic procedure and has caused a string of deaths internationally.

Kate Szepanowski, a social media influencer, told the ABC in Australia what's involved with a Brazilian butt lift, or BBL.

"They pretty much liposuction the whole body and then put it into the bum. And about one in three of my friends have had that done," she said.

But young women are largely unaware of the dangers.

The Australasian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons has warned its members that the international mortality rate for BBL is higher than for any other cosmetic surgery procedure.

"It's now known that that is quite a dangerous procedure. The mortality rate form Brazilian butt lift, so-called, is up to one in 3,000," plastic surgeon Scott Ingram said.

The mortality rate for all other cosmetic procedures is one in 55,000.

But it's not just BBLs that are causing concern.

Surgeons are also highlighting the danger of getting dermal filler injections without a doctor present. 

Dermal fillers are injected into the face to pump out the skin.

The ABC's Four Corners programme has discovered that in April doctors at Sydney's Prince of Wales Hospital treated Australia's first patient who was permanently blinded in one eye after having dermal filler injected into her face by a nurse at a beauty clinic.

The new operation has a dramatically higher death rate than any other cosmetic procedure and has caused a string of deaths internationally. Source: ABC Australia
Topics
World
Health
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:18
The saga of the Oke family's treehouse went nationwide, but now, the young boys who want to enjoy it can do so.

Most read: Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure
2

All Blacks to speak to dumped forward Fifita after outburst directed at Steve Hansen - 'We love Vaea'

3

TJ Perenara won't seek out Israel Folau to discuss his anti-gay views
4

The South Auckland street where a free food pantry is bringing neighbours together - 'No judgement here'

5

'I hated him!' TJ Perenara's unusual 100th Test tribute for All Black Sam Whitelock
MORE FROM
World
MORE
FILE – In this June 30, 2015, file photo, Cardinal Donald Wuerl, archbishop of Washington, speaks while outlining the schedule for Pope Francis' September 2015 visit to Washington, during a news conference at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington. Wuerl wrote to priests to defend himself on the eve of the scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, release of a grand jury report investigating child sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Archbishop defends himself ahead of child sex abuse report
A view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A large section of the bridge collapsed over an industrial area in the Italian city of Genova during a sudden and violent storm, leaving vehicles crushed in rubble below. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)

At least 20 dead following Italy highway bridge collapse
01:59
The lira took a nosedive last week, after President Trump announced sanctions and tariffs on Turkish aluminium and steel.

Turkish President Erdogan slaps boycott on US-made electronic goods amid diplomatic spat
01:37
MS New Zealand says Pharmac is following unfair and outdated drug access rules.

'They’ve hung me out to dry' – hundreds of people with MS being denied drugs that could help the disease

Man charged over shooting up of Kiwi couple's campervan in Queensland

AAP
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Australia

A man accused of shooting a tourist couple's campervan in Rockhampton in central Queensland has been charged.

The Kiwi couple told police they saw a vehicle shine its headlights at them before a blast rang out.

They dived for cover as the shots shattered their windshield and damaged the body of their van about 5am Monday.

A bullet was found in the couple's vehicle.

A 20-year-old man was today charged with a string of offences including possession of a registered firearm and drug utensils.

He is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Source: iStock
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:17

The South Auckland street where a free food pantry is bringing neighbours together - 'No judgement here'

Government put off scrapping benefit sanctions for mothers who don't name father of their children, despite advice it could be done this year

Exclusive: Blacks Sticks Women’s coach opened rift with squad after mistakenly emailing criticism of team to players, shortly before being dumped out of World Cup

Watch: Kids taught mindfulness through Māori mythology and yoga in classrooms

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Simon Bridges is being 'alarmist and dramatic' over union reps entering workplaces

Tear-jerking moment cops take injured colleague's son to first day of kindergarten

1 NEWS
Topics
World
North America

Colleagues of a police officer, who was left in a coma after a domestic violence call-out, have given his son a first day of kindergarten that he will never forget.

Officer Kevin Valencia of the Orlando Police Department was shot in the head during a call-out on June 10. He is in a coma in hospital and was unable to take his son Kaleb to his first day of kindergarten last Friday.

However, in a touching gesture the stricken officer's fellow workmates came together to make sure Kaleb got off to the best start he could on his big day.

Along with the young boy's mother Meghan, around ten uniformed police officers escorted Kaleb to kindergarten where he proudly showed off his Lego Batman backpack and shoes featuring a police logo.

The Orlando Police Department then shared a video of the sweet moment to their Facebook page, highlighting a link to a GoFundMe page to help officer Valencia in his fight to recover.

"He is fighting every second, and I need him to continue to fight. My boys need their daddy and I need my husband," Ms Valencia told CNN.


Police officer Kevin Valencia was unable to attend Kaleb's first day so his mates stepped up. Source: Orlando Police Department
Topics
World
North America