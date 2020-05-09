TODAY |

Brazil records 751 Covid-19 deaths in one day as coffins arrive en masse

Source:  Associated Press

In a new jump in the number of coronavirus deaths, Brazil registered on Friday (local time) 751 victims, the highest number in 24 hours since the outbreak hit the country.

Over 500 coffins arrived in Manaus to cover the increasing number of Covid-19 deaths. Source: Associated Press

In preparation for a situation that is getting worse in Latin America's largest country, more than 500 coffins arrived in Manaus, to cover the increasing number of funerals the city and the state of Amazonas have registered due to the deaths caused by the Covid-19.

The coffins arrived from Santa Catarina, Bahia and other Brazilian states, and will be distributed among different cities.

According to Manuel Viana, President of the Union of Funeral Companies in Amazonas' state, the number of deaths expected in Manaus for May could reach 4,300.

"We have to prepare about 6,000 coffins for May, and that's what we are receiving (in the next days), to cover Manaus as well as the interior of the state" he said.

To bury the increasing number of victims in the city, authorities decided to open common graves at the public cemetery Nossa Senora de Aparecida.

By Friday, at least 9,897 people died in Brazil, and nearly 146,000 were infected by Covid-19.

The authorities are monitoring more than 76,000 suspected cases.

Experts and some health authorities said the number is much higher, but it's not possible to know it due to the lack of tests.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the new coronavirus can cause more severe illness and lead to death.

