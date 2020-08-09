Brazil nears 100,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths

Brazil is approaching the grim milestone of 100,000 confirmed deaths from Covid-19.

Crosses, red balloons and Brazilian flags on Copacabana beach to honor the victims of Covid-19. Source: Associated Press

That comes five months after the first reported case in a nation of 210 million, which has not shown signs of slowing the disease.

Brazil has reported an average of more than 1000 daily deaths from the pandemic since late May.

The Health Ministry today reported a total of 2,962,442 confirmed cases and 99,572 deaths - tolls second only to the United States. As in many countries, experts believe both numbers are severe undercounts due to insufficient testing.

READ MORE Thousands of families unable to pay bills amid Covid-19 pandemic evicted in Brazil

The non-governmental group Rio de Paz placed crosses and a thousand red balloons on the sand on the famed Copacabana beach on Saturday.