Brazil hits grim new milestone, second country behind US to record 300,000 Covid deaths

Brazil has reached 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths and become the second nation to top that figure.

The United States hit the same milestone on December 14, but it has a larger population.

The coronavirus figures from the Brazilian health ministry added another 2,009 deaths to the country’s tally, which local media say is an undercount.

On Tuesday, Brazil hit a single-day record of 3,251 Covid-19 deaths and authorities fear that April could be as grim as March in the country’s overwhelmed hospitals.