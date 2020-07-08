TODAY |

Brazil hits grim new milestone, second country behind US to record 300,000 Covid deaths

Source:  Associated Press

Brazil has reached 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths and become the second nation to top that figure.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. Source: Associated Press

The United States hit the same milestone on December 14, but it has a larger population.

The coronavirus figures from the Brazilian health ministry added another 2,009 deaths to the country’s tally, which local media say is an undercount.

On Tuesday, Brazil hit a single-day record of 3,251 Covid-19 deaths and authorities fear that April could be as grim as March in the country’s overwhelmed hospitals.

Brazil added 100,000 deaths to its tally in only 75 days, a spike health experts have blamed on a lack of political coordination, new variants that spread more easily and a disregard for health protocols in many parts of the country.

