Brazil grapples with worst phase of Covid-19 outbreak as deaths reach new peak

Source:  1 NEWS

The daily Covid-19 death toll has reached a grim new peak in Brazil, as President Jair Bolsanaro continues to downplay the virus.

President Jair Bolsonaro continues to downplay the virus. Source: 1 NEWS

Burials are being carried out at night and hospitals are at capacity but still there are calls to relax lockdown rules.

Brazil reported a daily record of 3869 new Covid-19 deaths today, with 90,638 new coronavirus cases in the prior 24 hours, its health ministry said.

The nation is grappling with the worst phase of its outbreak, which has already killed more than 321,000 Brazilians, the world's second-highest death toll after the United States.

A slow vaccine rollout and lack of social distancing are contributing to the spiralling caseload, which is pushing the country's healthcare system to the brink.

Brazil currently accounts for about a quarter of Covid-19 daily deaths worldwide, more than any other country.

AAP also contributed to this report. 

