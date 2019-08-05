TODAY |

Brazil gang leader dresses up as daughter in failed jail escape bid

Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Central and South America

A Brazilian gang leader tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter when she visited him behind bars and walking out the penitentiary's main door in her place, authorities said today.

But prison officials said the nervousness displayed by Clauvino da Silva, also known as "Shorty," as he tried to leave the prison in the western part of Rio de Janeiro dressed as a woman gave him away.

His plan was apparently to leave his 19-year-old daughter inside the jail. Police are looking into her possible role as an accomplice in yesterday's failed escape attempt from Gericinó prison.

Rio's State Secretary of Prison Administration released photos showing da Silva in a silicon girl's mask and long dark-haired wig, wearing tight jeans and a pink shirt with a cartoon image of donuts. They also released a video in which da Silva can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes, and saying his full name.

Authorities say da Silva was part of the leadership of the Red Command, one of the most powerful criminal groups in Brazil that controlled drug trafficking in a large part of Rio.

After the failed escape bid, da Silva was transferred to a unit of a maximum-security prison and will face disciplinary sanctions, officials said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Unfortunately for the convicted drug trafficker, his attempt to bust out of Bangu prison in Rio was foiled. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:10
Video from a passerby shows the fallen gantry blocking the road while emergency services attend.
Gantry falls on main North Auckland road causing delays
2
Jens Stoltenberg made the comments at Christchurch’s Al Noor Mosque, as the US reels from two mass shootings in 24 hours.
On visit to Christchurch mosque, Secretary General of NATO warns lone wolf attackers 'use each other for inspiration'
3
John Campbell delivers the weather forecast.
John Campbell's hilarious attempt at presenting the weather on TVNZ1's Breakfast
4
1 NEWS’ Jess Cartwright talked about the havoc the weather has caused in the region.
Power outages in Auckland, snow forces road closures in South Island
5
Teenager arrested after boy, 6, thrown from 10th floor of London's Tate Modern
MORE FROM
World
MORE
FILE - In this Saturday, June 28, 2014 file photo a woman kisses a baby next to a man wearing a shirt reading "SOS Homophobia" during the annual Gay Pride march in Paris, France. Single women and lesbians in France won't have to go abroad to have babies anymore under a proposed new law that would give them access to medically assisted reproduction for the first time. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

France drafts law to extend IVF to lesbians, single women

El Paso mass shooting being treated as domestic terrorism

Hong Kong protestors move to luxury shopping district after police use tear gas

Ohio gunman's sister one of nine victims killed in mass shooting, police say