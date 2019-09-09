TODAY |

Brazil court overrules Rio de Janeiro's mayor on gay kiss book ban

1 NEWS
More From
World

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has blocked efforts by Rio de Janeiro's conservative mayor to have a book fair remove a comic book showing two men kissing.

Mayor Marcelo Crivella had ordered the Bienale to remove the "Avengers" comic that included the kiss, saying he was acting to protect children against "sexual content."

That set off a legal battle as federal Attorney General Raquel Dodge challenged the move by Crivella, a former evangelical pastor. She said allowing the mayor to remove books goes against freedom of expression and the free exchange of ideas.

A lower court sided with Crivella. But chief justice José Dias Toffoli ruled in favour of Dodge, blocking the mayor from removing any books. Crivella's office said he will appeal to the full court.

Marcelo Crivella. Source: www.rio.rj.gov.br
More From
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:05
Cheeky Steve Hansen quashes Josh Ioane's injury report of Beauden Barrett - 'Probably wanted him to be 50-50'
2
Joe Schmidt ignores Ireland's new World No.1 status ahead of RWC - 'We all know who the real favourites are'
3
'You are way more than that' - John Campbell lifts Matty McLean's spirits after Celebrity Treasure Island elimination
4
All Blacks have 'full trust' in Air NZ to get them to RWC despite typhoon over Japan
5
Government urged to pay out Christchurch earthquake claimants allegedly underpaid by insurer, Southern Response
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:43

Fires continue to rip through Queensland and NSW as bushfire season begins early

Trump calls off secret meeting with Taliban, Afghan leaders

Mystery disease killing dogs in Norway baffles officials

Mission underway to recover sunken NSW chopper; five people feared dead