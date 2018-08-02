 

Brazen thieves steal Sweden’s royal jewels, escape in speedboat

The gold and jewel-encrusted crowns were stolen from a cathedral near Stockholm yesterday. Source: Breakfast
The joyous moment a dog is found alive after hiding in oven following deadly Greece wildfires

Associated Press
A dog managed to survive the recent deadly wildfires in Greece by hiding in an outside oven as flames devastated the town of Mati.

Loukoumakis, a white poodle-cross, was found by animal rescue volunteer Artemis Kyriakopoulou as she scoured the resort last week.

The four-year-old pet had crawled into a brick-built oven to escape the blaze and had apparently cowered there as flames engulfed the town.

Ms Kyriakopoulou lured the dog out with a tin of dog food.

The terrified animal's fur was singed yellow.

The blaze on July 23 left at least 91 people dead and is thought to have killed hundreds of pets and strays as it swept through the seaside town.

Loukoumakis has now been groomed and put on a course of antibiotics and is said to be making a slow but steady recovery.

Loukoumakis, a white poodle-cross, was found by an animal rescue volunteer in Mati last week. Source: Associated Press
Associated Press
UK judges today granted far-right activist Tommy Robinson conditional bail while he appeals a finding of contempt of court for live-streaming outside a criminal trial in violation of reporting restrictions.

Robinson's supporters cheered after Court of Appeal Judge Ian Burnett and two other judges ordered a fresh hearing.

The self-styled journalist and commentator who has issued a steady stream of anti-Muslim statements online was jailed outside Leeds Crown Court in May after using social media to broadcast details of a trial that was subject to blanket reporting restrictions.

The court had ordered that no reporting of the trial was allowed until another trial linked to it had concluded.

Robinson was jailed for 13 months within five hours after posting the video.

Robinson, 35, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is the founder of the now-defunct English Defence League.

His supporters alleged he was jailed so quickly because of his far-right political beliefs.

UK judges today granted Robinson bail while he appeals a finding of contempt of court for live-streaming outside a criminal trial. Source: Associated Press
