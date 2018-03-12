 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Brazen Irish scammers being hunted by Queensland cops after pulling of several capers

share

Source:

AAP

Some of the Irish scammers who've brazenly ripped off Queenslanders have fled Australia, while others have gone to ground.

The women are part of a group being sought for numerous dishonesty offences across the southeast of the state.
Source: Nine

Police have linked the group to a dozen incidents in Brisbane on the Gold Coast, including fleecing thousands of dollars from elderly home owners with bogus agreements to fix roofs and driveways.

The women in the group have used their children to shoplift, with the kids sneaking things into a pram while the adults distract shop attendants.

The women have also scammed restaurateurs, getting free food and drinks by claiming they found hair or glass in their food.

Police say publicity about the group's crime spree appears to have prompted some to flee.

CCTV images of some of the Irish people involved in numerous scams across southeast Queensland.

CCTV images of some of the Irish people involved in numerous scams across southeast Queensland.

Source: Supplied

"We know some of these people have left the country now," Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming told the Nine network on Monday, but said others might still be here.

"This attention has put many of them to ground and - which is a good thing, because our key goal at the moment is to stop these people from committing any more offences."

One of the worst cases involved an elderly man who lost more than $25,000 when he paid men to repair his roof, but they never finished the job.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
The centre crossed over for the milestone moment in the 38-18 win over France.

Crotty, Sam Whitelock missing from first All Blacks camp of 2018

00:32
2
Liz Ellis has spoken out over the treatment of David Warner's wife Candice in South Africa.

'It is disgraceful, it is upsetting' – Aussie netball icon slams 'sexist' SBW masks

01:07
3
1 NEWS' Helen Castles says high winds and rain are expected later today.

Flights cancelled as Cyclone Hola approaches, 117km/h wind gust recorded as worst predicted to miss Auckland

4
Joe Edmonds

Mongrel Mob gangsters deported from Western Australia as state fights back against their efforts to gain a foothold there

5

MP spending released: The highest and lowest spenders

01:07
1 NEWS' Helen Castles says high winds and rain are expected later today.

Flights cancelled as Cyclone Hola approaches, 117km/h wind gust recorded as worst predicted to miss Auckland

Air NZ has cancelled a pair of flights into Auckland from Kerikeri and Whangarei.

04:49
1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford said a handful of older National ex-Ministers may resign soon, following their cabinet demotion.

National's old-guard MPs 'thinking about futures' following caucus reshuffle snub

1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford said a handful of older National ex-Ministers may resign soon.

South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

Opinion: Warner v de Kock spat exposes Australian sledging hypocrisy... again

For years, the Australian cricketers have been happy to dish out abuse, but can't handle it coming back.

00:23
The storm has been downgraded from a category four to category two since it ripped a path of destruction through Vanuatu last week.

'A pretty unsettled start to the week' - North Island prepares for Cyclone Hola barrage to hit around midday

Heavy rain and strong wind warnings are in place for Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

02:16
A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.

Northland children have the most rotten teeth in the country

A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 