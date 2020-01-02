Bravery, survival and escape immortalised in video as bushfires tear through Australia

As fires rage on in Australia, stories of survival, escape and bravery continue to emerge.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The massive bushfires are burning out of control across the country, with roads backed up as mass evacuations get underway along the NSW South Coast.

People have been told to get out before Saturday, when more extreme conditions are forecast.

There are fears the death toll may rise and at least 17 people are missing in Victoria.

Read More Mass evacuations continue as Australians are forced to flee

One haunting image from the fire is of 11-year-old Finn Burns, desperately escaping a dark, fire-ridden town on a tiny boat.

It's a photo that's now gone around the world.

"It was pretty scary," Finn said.

It's one of many moments captured that give the world a glimpse at what it's like for those living through the horror.