Brave US cops risk their lives to pull two people from burning car in Wisconsin

Associated Press

Two Wisconsin cops ran towards a burning vehicle, saving two people from the fire in Wisconsin yesterday. 

The officers yelled at bystanders to "get back" from the smoky wreckage.
Source: Associated Press

Officers Nicholas Schlei and Nicholas Reid were on patrol when they witnessed a car lose control, strike a utility pole, and catch fire. 

Officers Schlei and Reid worked together to pull the 16-year-old driver and another teenage passenger from the car. 

A third teenage passenger from the vehicle was located nearby. 

All three victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. 

Officials say the driver of the vehicle will be cited for failure to yield and reckless driving.  

The Milwaukee Police Department say Officers Schlei and Reid will be nominated for a MPD Merit Award for their actions. 

North America

'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers


Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP)

New York community offered grief counselling after woman, partner and children found dead in Boxing Day

Auckland teen came into contact with hundreds after mumps misdiagnosed three times

New Year's Eve across New Zealand: How does your region look?

The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers

It came after the news six young farmers had lost their lives recently.

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.

After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.

As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master's Degree, his family finally feel settled into life as Kiwis.


 
