Brave US cops risk their lives to pull two people from burning car in Wisconsin

Source:Associated Press
Two Wisconsin cops ran towards a burning vehicle, saving two people from the fire in Wisconsin yesterday.
Officers Nicholas Schlei and Nicholas Reid were on patrol when they witnessed a car lose control, strike a utility pole, and catch fire.
Officers Schlei and Reid worked together to pull the 16-year-old driver and another teenage passenger from the car.
A third teenage passenger from the vehicle was located nearby.
All three victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Officials say the driver of the vehicle will be cited for failure to yield and reckless driving.
The Milwaukee Police Department say Officers Schlei and Reid will be nominated for a MPD Merit Award for their actions.
