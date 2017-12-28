Brave US cops risk their lives to pull two people from burning car in Wisconsin

Two Wisconsin cops ran towards a burning vehicle, saving two people from the fire in Wisconsin yesterday.

Officers Nicholas Schlei and Nicholas Reid were on patrol when they witnessed a car lose control, strike a utility pole, and catch fire.

Officers Schlei and Reid worked together to pull the 16-year-old driver and another teenage passenger from the car.

A third teenage passenger from the vehicle was located nearby.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle will be cited for failure to yield and reckless driving.