Brave Sydney bystanders use milk crate, chairs to pin man accused of unprovoked stabbing attack

Extraordinary footage has emerged of members of the public pinning a man accused of stabbing a woman in Sydney’s CBD to the ground using a milk crate and chairs.

The woman has been taken to hospital in a stable condition with a stab wound to her back.

The footage, obtained by Channel 7, shows the accused with a crate over his head and two chairs over his body and legs with three people weighing them down.

Additional footage also showed the accused standing on a black vehicle and shouting "Allahu Akbar".

A separate video posted on Twitter shows the man yelled at police: "F***ing shoot me in the f***ing head" before he was wrestled to the ground.

Paul O'Shaughnessy, 37, said his brother Luke, 30, saw a man with a balaclava wielding a knife.

The pair chased the man and then managed to get a grip on him with the help of a third person.

A witness said the man was armed with a 30-centimetre kitchen knife. Source: Nine

"A number of members of the public physically restrained the offender," Superintendent Gavin Wood said.

"I want to acknowledge those members of the public who got involved. They were significantly brave people."

Supt Wood said it appeared Tuesday's attack was unprovoked and the man had acted alone.

Earlier video showed the man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Sydney's CBD jumping on a car. Source: Channel 7
