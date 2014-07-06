 

Brave Kiribati boy, 14, spends 11 days adrift at sea, three others lost for a month found floating nearby

One teenager and three men from Kiribati lost at sea in separate boats have been found alive, eight kilometres apart near the Marshall Islands. 

Kiribati

The Marshall Island Journal reported 14-year-old Bwanikatang Tebuanna spent 11 days alone and without food in 4.5 metre fiberglass boat.

Bwanikatang was pulling his uncle's boat to shore when he got into trouble in the water and he and the boat were pulled away from shore.

He then jumped into the boat, lay down and fell asleep.

While he slept the boat was pulled further away from shore, with the teen unable to use the motor on board or swim to shore due to the strong tide.

As he drifted further out to sea, Bwanikatang drank only salt water for 11 days.

At the same time, Arawatau Miito, 57, Toatu Tiwai, 40, and Tenanora Taiki, 22, were also adrift in a wooden boat of a similar size to the teen, after it experienced engine problems.

But the men were able to catch and eat fish and sharks during their 28 day ordeal.

They were finally rescued when a  helicopter from a commercial fishing vessel spotted both boats, and then rescued the drifters.

The rescued men and teen were fed warm water, milk and rice gruel and were taken to hospital for a check up, with Mr Miito staying overnight for severe dehydration.

