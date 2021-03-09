Brain surgery in US successful for brave girl, 7, who started lemonade stand to pay for treatment

A seven-year-old girl who used a lemonade stand to help raise money for her own brain surgery underwent a successful operation today, her mother said.

Liza Scott at her lemonade stand.

Liza Scott's surgery at Boston Children's Hospital was “uneventful," and she was alert and talking in the recovery room afterward, mother Elizabeth Scott said in a Facebook post.

In a separate text message, Elizabeth Scott declared: “God is good!”

Doctors last month determined that a series of seizures Liza began having were caused by cerebral malformations that needed repair, her mother said.

The girl volunteered to help raise money for expenses not covered by insurance with a lemonade stand set up in the family bakery in suburban Birmingham.

The stand brought in more than NZ$16,800 in a few days, nearly all through donations, and a separate fundraiser Elizabeth Scott organised online has received more than NZ$519,000.

“Liza is a superstar and probably the bravest little girl I know,” said her mother's message on social media.