Brace for spike in Covid-19 cases, Victoria warned

Victorians are being warned to brace for another spike in case numbers as more close contacts are due for testing before being released from isolation.

People wear protective face masks while walking in Melbourne, Victoria. Source: istock.com

On Thursday, the state recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases since last year's deadly second wave after dozens of day 13 tests were returned from isolating close contacts.

About 3000 primary close contacts left isolation on Wednesday, with 57 new cases reported on Thursday.

Covid Testing Commander Jeroen Weimar warned that number could be high again on Friday.

"Two thousand people are expected to leave [isolation] today, so I'd expect to see a fairly significant number of people who will test positive on day 13," he told ABC Radio Melbourne on Thursday night.

He said health authorities "still have more work to do to get our arms around" where the virus has spread to, noting the next 14 days of lockdown will be crucial.

"We've got 14 really valuable, really precious, really expensive days that we want to make the most of," Weimar said.

"We're determined to get to the bottom of every case."

Mystery cases remain a source of concern, with three unlinked cases reported on Thursday in Glenroy, Ascot Vale and Doncaster.

St Kilda is Melbourne's most active cluster, with 18 cases linked to the beachside suburb in recent days, but health authorities are also focusing efforts on Altona, Sunshine West and Doncaster.

There are more than 520 exposure sites in Victoria, with a number of new sites added in Ashburton, Altona North and Newport on Thursday evening.