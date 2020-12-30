TODAY |

Boy pulled alive from car hit by rubble in deadly earthquake in Croatia

Source:  Associated Press

A strong earthquake hit central Croatia today, causing considerable damage to homes and other buildings in a town southeast of Zagreb, the capital.

The powerful earthquake hit 46km south of capital Zagreb. Source: Associated Press

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit 46 kilometres southeast of Zagreb.

Officials said a 12-year-old girl died in Petrinja, a town of some 25,000 people. Another five people were killed in a nearly destroyed village close to the town, according to the state HRT television. At least 20 people were hospitalised, two with serious injuries, officials said, adding that many more people are unaccounted for.

Child among those killed as magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia

Initial reports said the earthquake caused wide damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even some entire buildings.

A man and a boy were pulled out alive from a car buried in rubble and sent to a hospital.

Video from Al Jazeera Balkans showed one of its correspondents reporting from the town of Petrinja as the area is struck by an aftershock.

The magnitude 6.3 earthquake caused wide damage, collapsing entire buildings. Source: Associated Press

Streets in the town were littered with fallen bricks and dust and many houses were completely destroyed.

The Croatian military was deployed in Petrinja to help with the rescue operation.

Croatian media said people were injured by the quake, but could not initially say how many amid the confusion and downed phone lines.

The same area was struck by a 5.2 quake yesterday.

