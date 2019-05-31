TODAY |

Boy hospitalised after falling from roller-coaster at UK theme park

A six-year-old British boy is recovering in hospital after falling from a theme park ride at Lightwater Valley in North Yorkshire.

Witnesses reported hearing screams and seeing the boy "hanging backwards" from a carriage of the twister roller-coaster, BBC reports.

Park visitors watched as the horror unfolded, the boy subsequently falling from the carriage of the roller-coaster.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance arrived as families looked on, police and paramedics racing to help the child.

The six-year-old was treated at the scene and then flown to hospital in Leeds.

His condition is not said to be life threatening.

Today, although the twister was closed, the rest of the park remained open.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating.


    Witnesses reported hearing screams and seeing the boy “hanging backwards” from a carriage. Source: BBC
