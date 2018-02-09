Boy gets trapped inside vending machine after desperately wanting stuffed toy

When a young Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one. And, he got stuck inside the glass-encased structure.

Boy stuck inside vending machine after wanting stuffed toy. Source: Associated Press

Thankfully, off-duty firefighter Jeremy House was also having dinner at the Beef O'Brady's restaurant in Titusville, on Florida's Atlantic coast.

He yelled for someone to call 911 and his colleagues from a nearby fire station joined him in rescuing the boy named Mason.

Mason sat atop the stuffed toys while firefighters took just five minutes to get him out.

