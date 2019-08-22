Boy, eight, goes on 140km/h joyride with mum's car in Germany

Police say an eight-year-old boy took his mum's car and went for a nighttime joyride on a highway in western Germany.

Soest police said the boy's mother called them early today after she noticed that both her son and her VW Golf had disappeared.

Mother and police eventually found the boy at a highway service area where he'd parked the car, turned on the hazard lights and put up the warning triangle.

According to police, the boy said he started feeling "uncomfortable" once he hit 140km/h on the highway.

The boy's mother said her son regularly drives go-carts and bumper cars and has in the past practised driving a real car on private property.