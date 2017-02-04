Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

About a dozen people gathered outside Cincinatti Elementary School mourning the loss of 8-year-old, Gabriel Taye, who took his own life.

Source: istock.com

His death on January 16 came just days after being bullied and knocked unconscious.

Carolyn Emery, a parent with two kids enrolled in the school, described Gabe as a, "very loving little boy".

"Who always had a smile on his face and would bring a smile to your face," she said. "It breaks my heart that he's gone."

The Cinicinatti School has since released a 24-minute long video from surveillance footage which shows Gabriel trying to shake hands with another child before collapsing on the ground after being pushed into a wall at the entrance of the boys' bathroom.

The Hamilton Country Coroner said she was re-opening an investigation into the suicide to determine any contributing factors leading to his death.

Cornelia Reynolds, Gabriel's mother, did not learn of the bullying until the attorneys received a copy of a police investigative file that contained an email from a homicide detective to school officials describing the video.

The attorneys dispute claims that administrators had asked Cornelia to pick up her son and take him to hospital the day of the nasty attack. They say Gabriel's mum only knew he was un-well when her sister, babysitting Grabriel at the time, said he was vomiting and complaining of stomach pains.

When Cornelia Reynolds asked her son what was wrong and what happened at school he said he didn't know.

