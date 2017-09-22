Boy, 7, tests positive for Covid-19 in Sydney

NSW has recorded just one new case of COVID-19 today, while a Sydney school has closed for intensive cleaning after a seven-year-old student tested positive to the virus.

Source: istock.com

Just days after term two began, Warragamba Public School will be "non-operational for on-site learning" on Monday, with all students undertaking at home learning.

"The (education) Department has been advised by NSW Health that a student has tested positive for COVID-19," a statement on the school website says.

"The school will be non-operational for the on-site attendance of staff and students while the school conducts contact tracing and is cleaned."

Staff and students who are identified as a close contact of the patient will be contacted and advised they should self-isolate for the required period of time.

The closure comes as NSW records just one new case of coronavirus on Monday from some 5500 tests - the lowest daily rise in more than eight weeks.

Meanwhile, Newmarch House aged care staff members will now be subject to daily COVID-19 tests in an attempt to manage the outbreak at the Anglicare-run west Sydney facility where 14 residents have died and at least 63 cases confirmed.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the measure would be implemented in an attempt to manage the outbreak after a 76-year-old resident died on Sunday.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck on Monday said discussions were underway with some residents' family members to extract them from the facility.

"There's a process to go through to manage that which will incorporate a quarantine period, we have to find somewhere for them to go during that process but there are some conversations underway," Senator Colbeck told the Nine Network.

"It's been offered to all, particularly those who are COVID-19-negative, to take their loved ones out if that's what they want to do."

He said it could be eight weeks before the facility is completely coronavirus- free.

Anglicare announced on Sunday the Family Support Program, which will involve a scheduled daily call from a registered nurse to a resident's dedicated contact.