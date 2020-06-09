TODAY |

Boy, 5, who lost legs to abusive parents on mission to raise money for UK hospital that saved his life

Source:  1 NEWS

A five-year-old boy who lost both of his legs after suffering horrific abuse from his birth parents as a baby is on a mission to raise money for the London hospital that saved his life.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tony, who is aiming to walk 10 kilometres this month, drew his inspiration from 100-year-old war veteran Captain Tom. Source: BBC

Tony Hudgell is aiming to walk 10 kilometres with his new prosthetic legs and crutches this month, but has already raised more than he had ever hoped, the BBC reports.

"Tony was learning to walk with his crutches during lockdown, because we've obviously had a bit more time, and he saw Captain Tom on the telly and thought, 'Actually, I could do that,'" his new mum, Paula Hudgell, explained.

UK war veteran Captain Tom Moore began walking laps around his garden in the lead-up to his 100th birthday to help raise money for the National Health Service during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

While the Hudgells initially planned to raise £500, Tony's online fundraising page has since topped £200,000 and counting following an appearance on BBC Breakfast over the weekend.

The money will go towards the Evelina London Children's Hospital.

World
UK and Europe
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
Singapore Airlines has first passenger flight to return to New Zealand after lockdown
2
Casket of Waikato Mongrel Mob member killed on Friday night brought to his gang pad
3
Newlyweds recount how dream honeymoon turned to horror as White Island exploded
4
'Stick to knitting' wasn't 'best phrase to use', Paul Goldsmith concedes of Ardern jibe
5
Robot sent in to assess Pike River Mine damage after explosion is first big find of re-entry
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Prince Harry and Meghan in talks with Black Lives Matter leaders, offering their help
07:14

'We have only just dodged a bullet' - Dr John Cameron shares advice for life at Level 1
00:32

Dr Bloomfield says 'no guarantee' we won't see more Covid-19 cases as initial 'weak positive' result causes scare
01:06

Democrats kneel for George Floyd, police brutality victims before proposing police overhaul in Congress