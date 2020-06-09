Boy, 5, who lost legs to abusive parents on mission to raise money for UK hospital that saved his life

A five-year-old boy who lost both of his legs after suffering horrific abuse from his birth parents as a baby is on a mission to raise money for the London hospital that saved his life.

Tony Hudgell is aiming to walk 10 kilometres with his new prosthetic legs and crutches this month, but has already raised more than he had ever hoped, the BBC reports.

"Tony was learning to walk with his crutches during lockdown, because we've obviously had a bit more time, and he saw Captain Tom on the telly and thought, 'Actually, I could do that,'" his new mum, Paula Hudgell, explained.

UK war veteran Captain Tom Moore began walking laps around his garden in the lead-up to his 100th birthday to help raise money for the National Health Service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the Hudgells initially planned to raise £500, Tony's online fundraising page has since topped £200,000 and counting following an appearance on BBC Breakfast over the weekend.