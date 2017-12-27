 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Boy, 5, dies in 'horrific' Sydney stabbing attack

share

Source:

AAP

A five-year-old Sydney boy is dead after being stabbed with "horrendous violence" during a dispute at his home, in a crime police say is as bad as it gets.

Sydney, NSW, Australia - February, 22 2014: Sydney supports Ukraine Maidan during G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, rally

Australia Police (file picture).

Source: istock.com

His distraught grandmother, aged in her 60s, put the child into her car to flee to safety following the incident that happened about 7am (local time) today at the Carlingford home before realising the extent of her grandson's injuries.

She drove in her dark blue sedan, which has now been seized by police, about 250 metres from the suburban home on a cul-de-sac and then stopped to call for help.

Paramedics performed CPR and the boy was rushed by police escort to Westmead's Children's Hospital in a critical condition but died about an hour later.

"The level of violence is horrendous," NSW Police Superintendent Rob Critchlow told reporters at the crime scene in Sydney's northwest.

"A young boy has died from being injured in his home, it's probably about as bad as it gets, really."

A 36-year-old man, who was known to the boy and known to police, has been arrested.

Supt Critchlow said the grandmother, who wasn't injured in the attack, did what "every grandmother would do".

"She's behaved in a heroic and caring manner. She's been presented with something terrible and done her best to get the young boy to safety and to get him treatment," he said.

"Sadly, despite her best efforts, there was nothing more she could have done."

Paramedics have treated the grandmother for shock.

The child's mother, who was not at the home when the attack happened, is being supported by medical professionals.

Police say they have the weapon used on the boy.

"It was a sharp weapon - we believe a knife," Supt Critchlow said.

Two crime scenes have been set up, at the home on Paul Place and nearby Moseley Street.

The man is expected to be charged, Supt Critchlow said.

Neighbour Mack Lin, whose house backs onto the family's home, was shocked to hear the news of the boy's death.

"I've lived here for almost 15 years and it's always been a family neighbourhood, there's never been any stabbings or any violence," he told reporters.

"There's always kids playing and there's always people walking the dog. It's just a family environment really."

Another neighbour, Cynthia, whose house looks onto the back of the crime scene, said she didn't know the parents but described them as happy, adding that she regularly saw the family sitting together on the patio.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:20
2
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

3
Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

4

'Beyond belief' - Wife turns up at checkpoint to collect drink-driving husband with alcohol reading even higher than his

5
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Mother of South Auckland boy attacked in schoolyard bullying incident says her son 'doesn't feel safe there'


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:59
The incident unfolded in Mt Eden today.

Auckland's western line train services out for rush hour after truck crashes into powerlines

Auckland Transport have put replacement busses on to help stranded commuters.

Son who fatally stabbed father found not guilty of murder at High Court in Auckland

The court heard evidence the deceased had subjected his family to years of violence. On the day he died he beat his wife.

Marama Davidson new co-leader of Green Party

Police Commissioner wants to meet Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson over her claims of 'systemic racism' in force

Ms Davidson says she's often followed in shops and her brother has been getting pulled over for "random checks" since he was a teen.

00:25
Statistics New Zealand figures also show around 10 per cent of Queenstown homes purchased last quarter went to overseas buyers.

One in five inner city Auckland homes bought by foreigners in March quarter

Chinese overseas tax residents purchased 504 homes nationwide in the period.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 