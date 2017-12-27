 

Boy, 5, dies after being stabbed in domestic incident in Sydney

Source:

AAP

A five-year-old boy has died from stab wounds following a domestic dispute at a home in Sydney's northwest, with a 36-year-old man in police custody.

Sydney, NSW, Australia - February, 22 2014: Sydney supports Ukraine Maidan during G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, rally

Australia Police (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The dispute occurred at a Carlingford property about 7am on Friday, with the boy and his grandmother rushing to a nearby street to raise the alarm.

The boy was taken to the Children's Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition and has since died, police say.

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man known to the boy.

Paramedics have treated the grandmother, aged in her 60s, for shock.

Two crime scenes have been set up, at the home on Paul Place and at nearby Moseley Street.


