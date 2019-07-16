TODAY |

Boy, 3, dies after falling into grease tank behind Tim Hortons restaurant in New York

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Accidents
Food and Drink

A three-year-old boy has died after falling into an underground grease collection tank behind an upstate New York fast-food restaurant.

Rochester Police Investigator Frank Camp says the boy fell through a plastic cover into the grease trap behind a Tim Hortons restaurant on Monday morning local time. Witnesses pulled the unidentified child out and administered CPR.

Mr Camp says the child was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital. He called the incident an "unspeakable tragedy".

Restaurant grease traps are designed to keep used oil and grease out of sewer systems.

Alabama lawmakers passed legislation requiring more secure covers after a three-year-old girl died in a 1.8-metre-deep grease trap in Auburn, Alabama, in October 2017.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a five-year-old girl was rescued after falling into a grease trap in March 2018.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police Investigator Frank Camp says the three-year-old fell through a plastic cover into the grease trap behind a restaurant. Source: WROC-TV
More From
World
North America
Accidents
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:30
Less than 24 hours after the final, the Black Caps skipper is finding the silver lining.
Despite World Cup anguish, brave Kane Williamson still able to crack jokes and smile with media
2
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
3
Hamilton, which draws water from the Waikato River, are watching the results closely.
More sewage spills into Lake Taupō, as work continues on broken pipe
4
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
5
An internal memo leaked to 1 NEWS reveals supermarkets are removing products defaced with protest stickers.
Vegan 'anti-meat' sticker activism 'illegal' - Beef and Lamb NZ boss
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:21
If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Avenatti: R. Kelly paid almost NZ$3 million to silence girl he assaulted
01:09
The four fired back, condemning Trump’s “xenophobic” remarks.

Democratic congresswomen fire back over Trump tweets
The vehicle became trapped in the Clyde riverbed near Erewhon Station Hut in Otago yesterday morning.

Police name young boy killed in Otago river crash
00:34
Adau Mornyang migrated to Australia as a refugee from South Sudan aged 10, and is now getting treatment for childhood trauma.

Aussie model who yelled racial slurs, slapped flight attendant, avoids jail in US