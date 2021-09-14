Boy, 16, accused of randomly stabbing sunbather on Queensland beach

A teenage boy is set to face court after allegedly stabbing a young woman multiple times while she was sunbaking on a north Queensland beach.



The 23-year-old suffered wounds all over her body as she lay on Blacks Beach at Mackay about noon on Monday.



She told investigators her attacker was a stranger and that she was alone when he targeted her.



"She was approached by a male and stabbed multiple times to her head, neck, arms and legs," Queensland Police Detective Inspector Tom Armitt told reporters.



"That male person has then ... run away and she's then sought help and come to a local construction site."

The victim has been identified by Australian media as Kaitlin Jones.

Builders working at the site helped the woman and she was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.



A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody a short time later and charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.



