Boy 14, girl 16 dead after shooting at high school in Los Angeles

Authorities say a second victim of a Los Angeles area high school shooting has died.



Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says a 14-year-old boy died at a hospital. Earlier, a 16-year-old girl died from the shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Its been confirmed a student gunman opened fire at a Southern California high school shooting five students and then himself in the morning in a school quad.

The three surviving victims remain hospitalised. The shooter is in grave condition.

Freshman Rosie Rodriguez said she was walking up the library stairs when she heard noises that “sounded like balloons” popping. She realised they were gunshots when she saw other students running.

Still carrying a backpack laden with books, she ran across the street to a home, where a person she didn’t know gave shelter to her and about 10 other students.

“I just heard a lot of kids crying. We were scared,” Rodriguez said.

On a normal day, she said, Saugus High School felt very safe.

“We never really thought this would happen in our school,” she said.