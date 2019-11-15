TODAY |

Boy 14, girl 16 dead after shooting at high school in Los Angeles

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

Authorities say a second victim of a Los Angeles area high school shooting has died. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says a 14-year-old boy died at a hospital. Earlier, a 16-year-old girl died from the shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Its been confirmed a student gunman opened fire at a Southern California high school shooting five students and then himself in the morning in a school quad.

The three surviving victims remain hospitalised. The shooter is in grave condition.

Freshman Rosie Rodriguez said she was walking up the library stairs when she heard noises that “sounded like balloons” popping. She realised they were gunshots when she saw other students running.

Still carrying a backpack laden with books, she ran across the street to a home, where a person she didn’t know gave shelter to her and about 10 other students.

“I just heard a lot of kids crying. We were scared,” Rodriguez said.

On a normal day, she said, Saugus High School felt very safe.

“We never really thought this would happen in our school,” she said.

The gunman's .45-calibre handgun was found with no bullets remaining when it was recovered.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The shooting took place just as school was starting for the day in the suburb of Santa Clarita. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Joint funeral being held for two babies who died of suspected measles in Samoa
2
People with mental health problems will be shot by new armed police, foundation says
3
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
4
Watch: Manus Island refugee Behrouz Boochani gifted pounamu necklace during touching Christchurch welcome
5
New Zealand to send nurses, vaccines as measles epidemic in Samoa worsens
MORE FROM
World
MORE

World thirst for oil keeps growing, with SUVs a key culprit

People with mental health problems will be shot by new armed police, foundation says
03:11

Battle lines harden as Trump impeachment goes public

Victoria police to investigate after police shoot pair at erotic costume party over toy gun