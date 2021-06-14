Boy, 10, makes lucky escape following shark attack in Western Australia

The Sydney schoolboy’s leg was grabbed at three times, leaving him with two large gashes on his foot.



Jackson had to be rushed to hospital for stitches, but the keen surfer hasn’t been deterred.



“Tried to bite me and then it went for me, missed and went for me, got one of my flippers and went for me, got a flipper and my leg,” he recalled from his hospital bed.



“I want to go back surfing – I just love the ocean.”

