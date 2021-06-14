TODAY |

Boy, 10, makes lucky escape following shark attack in Western Australia

A 10-year-old boy has made a lucky escape following a shark attack in Western Australia.

Jackson Bartlett was left with large gashes on his foot. Source: Breakfast

Jackson Bartlett was snorkelling with his father at Five Finger Reef, near Coral Bay, on Friday when he was attacked by a two-metre bronze whaler shark.

The Sydney schoolboy’s leg was grabbed at three times, leaving him with two large gashes on his foot.

Jackson had to be rushed to hospital for stitches, but the keen surfer hasn’t been deterred.

“Tried to bite me and then it went for me, missed and went for me, got one of my flippers and went for me, got a flipper and my leg,” he recalled from his hospital bed.

“I want to go back surfing – I just love the ocean.”

