Bow-tie wearing duck injured in brawl with dog at British pub

Source:
A duck wearing a bow tie suffered injures following a brawl with a dog in a pub in the UK.
The duck, named Star, was enjoying a pint with his owner Barrie Hayman when Hayman's dog Meggie reportedly started the fight.
Star's beak was injured in the brawl.
Star is known in the area for regularly enjoying a pint of ale at the local pub – always dressed in a bow tie.
The duck was rushed to the vets and is expected to make a full recovery, but should probably stay off drinking for a little bit.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news