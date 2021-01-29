Botticelli painting sells for $128 million, setting auction record

A masterpiece from Sandro Botticelli has achieved the highest ever price for an Old Master at Sotheby's in New York.

Sandro Botticelli's 15th-century painting called "Young Man Holding a Roundel" is displayed at Sotheby's, in New York. Source: Associated Press

Botticelli's 15th-century portrait of a nobleman, "Young Man Holding a Roundel," shattered its eye-watering US$80 million (NZ$111.29 million) estimate Thursday (overnight NZT) to sell for US$92.2 million (NZ$128.2 million).

The painting, one of the greatest Renaissance works ever to come to market, was last purchased at auction in 1982 for US$1.3 million (NZ$1.81 million).

Christopher Apostle, who has for more than three decades handled Old Masters and is now head of the division, said "a picture of his quality and this impact, this beauty, really hasn't been on the market in many years."