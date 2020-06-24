TODAY |

Botched sculpture restoration work in Spain draws laughs, memories of similar incident

Source:  Associated Press

Restoration work on a sculpture in northern Spain has resurrected memories of a restored Christ fresco in another Spanish city eight years ago that drew ridicule as well as tourists.

This combo pictures shows a sculpture before (right) and after being restored (left) on the exterior of an ornate office building in the city of Palencia, Spain. Source: Associated Press

The latest incident concerns a relief sculpture on the exterior of an ornate office building in the city of Palencia. What was once the bust of a smiling woman now looks more like the head of a cartoon character.

The disfigurement was brought to light by a local artist who lives near the office building and was tipped off by a florist on his street. Antonio Capel posted before and after photographs on his Facebook page, triggering a flurry of social media reaction and attention from journalists.

“I was surprised. How could they have done this?” Capel told The Associated Press yesterday. "This must be at least 10-years-old, and we’re only finding out now.”

He said the 20th-century building belongs to a bank but tenants decided to fix the façade some years ago.

Close up of the botched restoration of Palencia sculpture. Source: Associated Press

Now, Spanish media are showing images of people stopping to stare up at the building and to take photos.

The poorly done restoration drew immediate comparisons with an Ecce Homo fresco in the northern Spain town of Borja. A local amateur artist decided the circa 1930 depiction of Christ at the Sanctuary of Mercy church needed restoration, but the face she produced in 2012 immediately drew comparisons to a monkey.

However, her work turned into a Borja tourist attraction. It remains to be seen if the Palencia job will have the same effect.

A Palencia City Hall spokesman who declined to offer a name following internal procedure was unable to say when the work was carried out or by whom but said the restoration would most likely be investigated by regional authorities.

It’s drawn comparisons to another infamous restoration work dubbed “Monkey Christ”. Source: Breakfast

In June of this year, an art collector was left stunned by a botched restoration of a Bartolome Murillo painting, also in Spain.

It also drew comparisons to the Ecce Homo fresco.

