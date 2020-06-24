Botched restoration in Spain leaves 17th century painting unrecognisable

A restorer in Spain has let their artistic license go a little too far, leaving a prized 17th century painting unrecognisable.

The Immaculate Conception of Los Venerables was originally painted by Baroque artist Bartolomé Murillo.

But when a private art collector paid NZ$2000 for it to be cleaned by a furniture restorer, things went badly wrong.

The first attempt left the face disfigured, so the collector made the restorer try again, Europa Press reports.

It went about as well as the piece is now unrecognisable.

It's drawn comparisons with another infamous restoration work made by an elderly parishioner in 2012, dubbed 'Monkey Christ'.