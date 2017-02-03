Boston Marathon bombing survivor who lost her leg is engaged to firefighter who saved her

A woman who lost her leg in the Boston Marathon bombing is now engaged to the firefighter who saved her.

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Roseann Sdoia, is hugged and lifted off the ground by Boston firefighter Mike Meteria as she leaves Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston in 2013, the pair are now engaged. Source: Associated Press

Roseann Sdoia told The New York Post that she and firefighter Mike Materia got engaged during a trip to Nantucket in December.

Ms Sdoia was standing near the finish line during the 2013 Boston Marathon when the bombs went off, badly mangling her leg.

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Roseann Sdoia, who lost her leg in the attack announced that she and the firefighter who saved her, Mike Materia, are now engaged. Source: Associated Press

Mr Materia rushed to help her, and stayed with her on the ride to the hospital.

He continued to visit her in intensive care and they struck up a friendship.

Two months after the bombing, they went on their first date.

They plan to marry this autumn (spring in NZ) and are releasing a book next month titled Perfect Strangers, about four people affected by the bombing.