Boston Marathon bombing survivor who lost her leg is engaged to firefighter who saved her

A woman who lost her leg in the Boston Marathon bombing is now engaged to the firefighter who saved her.

FILE - In this May 14, 2013 file photo, Boston Marathon bombing survivor Roseann Sdoia, from the North End neighborhood of Boston, is hugged and lifted off the ground by Boston firefighter Mike Meteria as she leaves Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston. Sdoia, who lost her leg in the Boston Marathon bombing, tells The New York Post that she and firefighter Mike Materia got engaged during a trip to Nantucket in December. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Roseann Sdoia, is hugged and lifted off the ground by Boston firefighter Mike Meteria as she leaves Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston in 2013, the pair are now engaged.

Roseann Sdoia told The New York Post that she and firefighter Mike Materia got engaged during a trip to Nantucket in December.

Roseann Sdoia met firefighter Mike Materia on the day of the attack when Materia came to save her. And the rest is history.
Ms Sdoia was standing near the finish line during the 2013 Boston Marathon when the bombs went off, badly mangling her leg.

In this March 18, 2014, file photo, Boston Marathon bombing survivor Roseann Sdoia walks with her boyfriend, Boston firefighter Mike Materia, after her doctor's appointment in Newton, Mass. Sdoia, who lost her leg in the Boston Marathon bombing, tells The New York Post that she and firefighter Materia got engaged during a trip to Nantucket in December. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Roseann Sdoia, who lost her leg in the attack announced that she and the firefighter who saved her, Mike Materia, are now engaged.

Mr Materia rushed to help her, and stayed with her on the ride to the hospital.

He continued to visit her in intensive care and they struck up a friendship.

Two months after the bombing, they went on their first date.

They plan to marry this autumn (spring in NZ) and are releasing a book next month titled Perfect Strangers, about four people affected by the bombing.

The couple celebrated their engagement yesterday by participating in the Empire State Building Run-Up in New York City, running more than 1500 steps up 86 floors to raise money for charity. 

