Boston Marathon bomber's lawyers want death sentence tossed

Associated Press
Attorneys for Boston Marathon bomber Dzkhokhar Tsarnaev say his death sentence should be tossed because the judge's refusal to move the case out of the city where the bombs exploded made it impossible for him to get a fair trial.

Tsarnaev's legal team said in a 500-page brief filed overnight in the 1st U.S. District Court of Appeals that there were a host of other problems with the now-25-year-old's 2015 trial.

Among the other points his lawyers are raising include issues with jurors, certain testimony from surviving victims and the defence's inability to tell jurors about links between Tsarnaev's brother and an unsolved triple killing in 2011.

The lawyers say extensive media coverage and the number of people in Boston impacted by the bombings justified a relocation of the trial.

Three people were killed and several hundred injured on April 15, 2013 when two homemade bombs detonated near the finish line of the race.

FILE - In this June 24, 2015 file courtroom sketch, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev sits as survivors and victim's family members address the court before U.S. District Judge George O'Toole Jr., in federal court in Boston. Tsarnaev's attorneys are expected to file on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, a lengthy brief detailing their appeal of his death sentence. (Jane Flavell Collins via AP, File)
A June 24, 2015 file courtroom sketch of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Source: Associated Press
